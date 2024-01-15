What do you think? Take A Moment To Read: JanOne Inc (JAN) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) dipped -1.21% to close Friday’s market session at $0.57, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.523 and $0.6262 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 168735 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.23 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.58% within the last five trades and -13.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -43.56% in the last 6 months and 39.16% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. JAN stock is trading at a margin of -2.15%, 18.04% and -22.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JAN deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -68.85 percent below its 52-week high and 158.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -71.22. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.