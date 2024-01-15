What does Aditxt Inc (ADTX) Stock have to offer?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) dipped -4.07% to close Friday’s market session at $5.18, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.07 and $5.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 188642 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.34 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.77% within the last five trades and -14.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.49% in the last 6 months and -50.05% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ADTX stock is trading at a margin of 1.45%, 9.87% and -68.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.22 percent below its 52-week high and 58.28 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.