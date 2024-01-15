What is Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s (DRCT) Stock Real Technical Picture?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) dipped -5.92% to close Friday’s market session at $12.55, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.36 and $13.292 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 146822 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 912.96K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.78% within the last five trades and 49.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 358.03% in the last 6 months and 397.03% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DRCT stock is trading at a margin of 0.53%, 32.01% and 180.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DRCT deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -27.96 percent below its 52-week high and 540.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 33.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.