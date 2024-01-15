What makes Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) Stock unique?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) dipped -4.88% to close Friday’s market session at $0.28, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2827 and $0.3071 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 166423 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 508.08K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.82% within the last five trades and -1.93% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -46.84% in the last 6 months and -35.39% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MGAM stock is trading at a margin of -12.47%, -13.84% and -40.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MGAM deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -93.92 percent below its 52-week high and 11.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.