What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) Stock

The share price of Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX) raised 5.38% to close Friday’s market session at $1.37, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.13 and $1.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 240554 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 82.12K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 19.13% within the last five trades and 37.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -15.95% in the last 6 months and 35.64% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. QNCX stock is trading at a margin of 22.77%, 35.92% and 6.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, QNCX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -29.02 percent below its 52-week high and 91.61 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 10.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.