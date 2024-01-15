Where are Investors’ Sentiments? HWH International Inc. (HWH) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) dipped -6.36% to close Friday’s market session at $2.06, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.81 and $2.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 77192 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 55.43K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -80.00% within the last five trades and -80.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -79.76% in the last 6 months and -80.47% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HWH stock is trading at a margin of -76.99%, -79.20% and -79.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HWH deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -86.30 percent below its 52-week high and 24.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -33.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.