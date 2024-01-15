Why African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR) Stock Increased 10.70 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR) raised 10.70% to close Friday’s market session at $0.95, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.84 and $0.985 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 177920 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 766.12K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.50% within the last five trades and 19.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.03% in the last 6 months and -87.42% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AAGR stock is trading at a margin of -2.34%, -78.36% and -85.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AAGR deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -91.64 percent below its 52-week high and 108.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -46.28. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.