Why Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Stock fell -70.72% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) dipped -5.35% to close Friday’s market session at $0.25, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2411 and $0.269 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 201510 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.36 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.96% within the last five trades and -33.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -70.72% in the last 6 months and -10.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. IONM stock is trading at a margin of -18.97%, -15.78% and -73.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IONM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -97.25 percent below its 52-week high and 23.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.