Why Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Stock soared -0.76 percent on Friday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) dipped -0.76% to close Friday’s market session at $1.31, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.31 and $1.3945 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 73822 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 829.94K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.93% within the last five trades and -88.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -29.57% in the last 6 months and -55.59% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CHSN stock is trading at a margin of -51.15%, -56.59% and -43.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CHSN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -92.98 percent below its 52-week high and 25.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -46.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.