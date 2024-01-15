Why GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Stock Decreased -6.40 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) dipped -6.40% to close Friday’s market session at $2.34, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.32 and $2.59 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 52088 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 296.23K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.06% within the last five trades and 2.18% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -39.53% in the last 6 months and -6.77% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GDC stock is trading at a margin of -13.61%, -19.87% and -33.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GDC deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -94.68 percent below its 52-week high and 5.88 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.