Why Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) Stock dipped 0.86 percent on Friday?

The share price of Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX:KIQ) raised 0.86% to close Friday’s market session at $0.16, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.16 and $0.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 192421 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 366.90K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.43% within the last five trades and 21.04% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -40.54% in the last 6 months and -22.19% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KIQ stock is trading at a margin of 3.85%, 0.76% and -29.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KIQ deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -62.86 percent below its 52-week high and 33.93 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -45.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.