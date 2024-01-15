Why Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock declined -11.64% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) raised 1.18% to close Friday’s market session at $2.58, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.4555 and $2.7231 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 56788 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 271.09K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.57% within the last five trades and 60.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -38.19% in the last 6 months and -11.64% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LTRY stock is trading at a margin of 3.87%, 25.68% and -39.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LTRY deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -84.46 percent below its 52-week high and 111.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -55.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.