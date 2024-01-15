Why NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock rose 15.65% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) raised 3.11% to close Friday’s market session at $0.43, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.42 and $0.4371 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 178437 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 857.35K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.79% within the last five trades and 31.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 15.65% in the last 6 months and 41.22% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NRXP stock is trading at a margin of 0.03%, 16.24% and 0.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NRXP deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -69.65 percent below its 52-week high and 93.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -52.46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.