Why Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Jumped 31.28% in Last Month?

The share price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) dipped -5.31% to close Friday’s market session at $0.63, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.61 and $0.6826 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 251885 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.42 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.97% within the last five trades and 31.28% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.71% in the last 6 months and -40.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PBLA stock is trading at a margin of -24.33%, -8.95% and -85.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PBLA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -99.53 percent below its 52-week high and 40.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.91. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.