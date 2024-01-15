Why Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SASI) Stock went down -66.04% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SASI) dipped -6.58% to close Friday’s market session at $3.41, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.1682 and $3.69 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 56233 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.24 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -24.72% within the last five trades and 12.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -61.43% in the last 6 months and 40.91% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SASI stock is trading at a margin of 0.88%, -1.95% and -37.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SASI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -75.99 percent below its 52-week high and 42.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -77.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.