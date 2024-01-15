Why Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) Stock fell -71.44% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) raised 1.82% to close Friday’s market session at $1.67, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.55 and $1.70 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 200108 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.83 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.73% within the last five trades and 119.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.44% in the last 6 months and -27.71% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SMFL stock is trading at a margin of 21.21%, 9.35% and -85.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SMFL deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -98.67 percent below its 52-week high and 413.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.