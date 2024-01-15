Why Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE:YRD) Stock up 4.35% in Last Week?

UBS raised the price target for the Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE:YRD) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on February 04, 2020, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Yiren Digital Ltd ADR (NYSE:YRD) dipped -10.92% to close Friday’s market session at $4.08, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.07 and $4.63 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 144836 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 102.49K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.35% within the last five trades and 42.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 67.21% in the last 6 months and 79.74% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. YRD stock is trading at a margin of 17.01%, 35.95% and 61.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.