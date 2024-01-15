Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Creative Realities Inc (CREX) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ:CREX) raised 3.64% to close Friday’s market session at $2.85, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.6801 and $2.86 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 59252 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 48.34K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.76% within the last five trades and 50.79% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1.06% in the last 6 months and 71.69% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CREX stock is trading at a margin of 16.74%, 33.68% and 21.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CREX deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -28.75 percent below its 52-week high and 133.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 41.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.