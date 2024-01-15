Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Stock

Wedbush raised the price target for the Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 26, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) dipped -13.68% to close Friday’s market session at $2.46, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.45 and $3.1399 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 298647 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 155.00K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.31% within the last five trades and 23.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -15.46% in the last 6 months and 1.65% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VOR stock is trading at a margin of 5.26%, 18.90% and -21.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.