Worthington Steel Inc. (WS) Stock is looking to regain its victory

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on December 04, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) raised 0.94% to close Friday’s market session at $27.97, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $27.40 and $28.46 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 141083 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 353.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.19% within the last five trades and 17.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. WS stock is trading at a margin of -2.03%, 2.66% and 2.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.