Would Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on June 26, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) raised 17.08% to close Friday’s market session at $9.94, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.40 and $9.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 266664 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 204.18K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 59.55% within the last five trades and 80.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 248.77% in the last 6 months and 256.27% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EPIX stock is trading at a margin of 49.86%, 70.47% and 168.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.