YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YGF) stock is trading 20.72 percent above its 52-week low

The share price of YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YGF) raised 0.75% to close Friday’s market session at $1.34, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.30 and $1.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 70111 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 84.26K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -40.71% within the last five trades and -55.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -59.39% in the last 6 months and -58.39% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. YGF stock is trading at a margin of -50.61%, -53.76% and -58.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, YGF deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -70.61 percent below its 52-week high and 20.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -62.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.