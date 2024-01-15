Yummy or too sour? Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRYU) dipped -3.34% to close Friday’s market session at $0.76, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.75 and $0.8177 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 257747 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.26 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -19.26% within the last five trades and -10.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. HRYU stock is trading at a margin of -18.01%, -15.79% and -75.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HRYU deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -92.01 percent below its 52-week high and 96.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.