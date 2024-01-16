A leader in the success game: GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) dipped -3.94% to close Friday’s market session at $3.66, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.33 and $3.87 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 601902 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 372.49K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 33.09% within the last five trades and 103.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -45.54% in the last 6 months and 10.57% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WGS stock is trading at a margin of 27.44%, 73.76% and -30.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WGS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -79.56 percent below its 52-week high and 215.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -69.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.