A Tale from the Dusty Corner: Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) dipped -18.56% to close Friday’s market session at $1.36, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.295 and $1.67 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1175171 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.99 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -40.35% within the last five trades and -48.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -89.87% in the last 6 months and -76.14% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CMND stock is trading at a margin of -48.28%, -59.25% and -87.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CMND deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -99.10 percent below its 52-week high and -2.86 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.