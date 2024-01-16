Are Allakos Inc’s (ALLK) stock prices rising too high?

William Blair raised the price target for the Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on December 18, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) dipped -2.61% to close Friday’s market session at $2.99, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.94 and $3.195 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 651248 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 865.58K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.03% within the last five trades and 3.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -35.70% in the last 6 months and 48.02% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ALLK stock is trading at a margin of 3.84%, 22.13% and -14.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.