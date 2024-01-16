Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) stock is trading -99.96 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) dipped -17.75% to close Friday’s market session at $4.31, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.25 and $4.9295 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1698548 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 575.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -44.03% within the last five trades and -60.46% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -99.26% in the last 6 months and -99.14% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BETS stock is trading at a margin of -48.64%, -80.54% and -99.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BETS deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -99.96 percent below its 52-week high and 13.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.