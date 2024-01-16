BofA Securities Sets Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock to “a Buy”

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 21, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) dipped -2.33% to close Friday’s market session at $4.20, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.05 and $4.4522 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 955660 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 722.40K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.29% within the last five trades and 77.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.13% in the last 6 months and 153.01% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ANNX stock is trading at a margin of 5.82%, 37.47% and 25.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

As of the close of trading, ANNX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -45.10 percent below its 52-week high and 167.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -7.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Annexon Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $329.03 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.43, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 19.06 percent of Annexon Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 50.19 percent are held by financial institutions. Yednock Ted, the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer at Annexon Inc (ANNX) has sold 21,000 shares of firm on Dec 27 at a price of $4.52 against the total amount of $94966.0. In another inside trade, Satter Muneer A, Director of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) bought 350,000 shares of the firm on Dec 26 for a total worth of $1.01 million at a price of $2.88. An inside trade which took place on May 25, 10% Owner of Annexon Inc Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.64 million at the cost of $2.13 per share.