Cue Health Inc (HLTH) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) dipped -2.16% to close Friday’s market session at $0.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1912 and $0.2022 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 522405 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 986.16K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.92% within the last five trades and -35.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.81% in the last 6 months and -53.57% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HLTH stock is trading at a margin of -21.96%, -32.75% and -64.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HLTH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.07 percent below its 52-week high and 20.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.49. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.