Does Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) Stock have a positive outlook following recent trade?

The share price of Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) dipped -2.38% to close Friday’s market session at $4.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.08 and $4.34 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 625272 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 655.99K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.82% within the last five trades and -14.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -48.04% in the last 6 months and -14.58% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LWLG stock is trading at a margin of -17.03%, -12.66% and -26.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LWLG deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -55.34 percent below its 52-week high and 8.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -44.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.