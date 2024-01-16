Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock is trading 112.71 percent above its 52-week low

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on November 02, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) raised 3.38% to close Friday’s market session at $12.55, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.0375 and $12.71 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1013777 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 508.01K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 20.44% within the last five trades and 31.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 11.56% in the last 6 months and 35.68% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IMTX stock is trading at a margin of 19.60%, 31.54% and 23.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.