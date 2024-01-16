Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) dipped -0.34% to close Friday’s market session at $2.96, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.95 and $3.2393 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 713959 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 718.89K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.50% within the last five trades and 45.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -0.34% in the last 6 months and 64.44% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IMPP stock is trading at a margin of 11.68%, 43.62% and 21.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IMPP deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -48.19 percent below its 52-week high and 150.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 6.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.