Is price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 for Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) Stock digestible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) raised 21.43% to close Friday’s market session at $1.36, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.16 and $1.52 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4688831 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.72 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.72% within the last five trades and -49.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.55% in the last 6 months and -45.38% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. JTAI stock is trading at a margin of -33.51%, -20.65% and -78.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JTAI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -92.23 percent below its 52-week high and 33.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.