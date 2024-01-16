It’s Better to Hope for Prosperity than Become Adversary: Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) dipped -3.55% to close Friday’s market session at $0.22, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2166 and $0.235 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 753369 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.26 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.38% within the last five trades and -7.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -96.81% in the last 6 months and -88.14% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CNXA stock is trading at a margin of 5.64%, -40.22% and -94.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CNXA deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -98.95 percent below its 52-week high and 30.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.01. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.