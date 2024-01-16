Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is trading -85.51 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) raised 9.70% to close Friday’s market session at $0.78, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.7001 and $0.859 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1593802 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.81 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.75% within the last five trades and -31.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -39.30% in the last 6 months and -75.02% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NVOS stock is trading at a margin of -17.88%, -41.50% and -53.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NVOS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -85.51 percent below its 52-week high and 18.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -46.82. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.