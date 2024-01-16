RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) Stock is trading at a margin of -31.57% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) dipped -7.44% to close Friday’s market session at $0.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.147 and $0.162 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5540002 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.50 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -20.96% within the last five trades and 3.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.46% in the last 6 months and -79.10% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ROI stock is trading at a margin of -31.57%, -52.64% and -86.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ROI deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -98.80 percent below its 52-week high and 14.89 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.