Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock Posted Gross Margin of -56.08 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) dipped -0.30% to close Friday’s market session at $10.04, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.2719 and $11.2703 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 959792 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 830.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -23.01% within the last five trades and 110.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -46.54% in the last 6 months and -2.52% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SIDU stock is trading at a margin of 23.37%, 35.05% and -43.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SIDU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -92.81 percent below its 52-week high and 207.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.