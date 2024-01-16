Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock is trading at a margin of 9.72% From 20-Day SMA

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 20, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) raised 1.95% to close Friday’s market session at $21.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $20.87 and $23.37 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 593282 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 114.18K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.78% within the last five trades and 29.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 53.13% in the last 6 months and 80.44% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SYRE stock is trading at a margin of 9.72%, 34.79% and 94.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.