Stay away from Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Stock or get into it

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) dipped -0.91% to close Friday’s market session at $0.31, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.291 and $0.3294 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 722986 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 505.84K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.31% within the last five trades and -47.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -81.85% in the last 6 months and -51.59% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MGRX stock is trading at a margin of -3.06%, -36.80% and -70.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MGRX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.02 percent below its 52-week high and 19.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -66.61. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.