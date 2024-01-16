Surgepays Inc (SURG) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) raised 1.63% to close Friday’s market session at $7.47, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.03 and $7.61 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 550521 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 248.58K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.64% within the last five trades and 46.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 41.21% in the last 6 months and 57.59% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SURG stock is trading at a margin of 19.58%, 26.19% and 35.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SURG deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -10.32 percent below its 52-week high and 92.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 39.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.