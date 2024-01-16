Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) Stock initiated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird raised the price target for the Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on September 09, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) dipped -21.76% to close Friday’s market session at $4.89, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.28 and $6.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1130106 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 126.79K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 62.46% within the last five trades and 449.31% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 297.56% in the last 6 months and 409.43% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SWVL stock is trading at a margin of 143.33%, 257.57% and 318.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.