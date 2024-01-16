The Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Stock expansion path ahead

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FRGT) dipped -6.38% to close Friday’s market session at $0.34, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3211 and $0.3635 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1450197 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.20 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.28% within the last five trades and 20.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -62.75% in the last 6 months and -13.96% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FRGT stock is trading at a margin of -7.14%, 2.97% and -57.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FRGT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -94.94 percent below its 52-week high and 34.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.24. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.