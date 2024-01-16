The future looks bright for noco-noco Inc (NCNC) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) raised 7.94% to close Friday’s market session at $0.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.155 and $0.1681 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 914656 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.50 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.58% within the last five trades and -35.69% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -98.42% in the last 6 months and -77.77% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NCNC stock is trading at a margin of -9.06%, -30.81% and -97.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NCNC deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -98.54 percent below its 52-week high and 8.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.