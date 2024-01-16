There Is Nothing Like Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) dipped -0.09% to close Friday’s market session at $0.80, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.7707 and $0.82 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 554402 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 565.21K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.81% within the last five trades and -2.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -37.40% in the last 6 months and -16.95% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. QUBT stock is trading at a margin of -9.51%, -5.48% and -29.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, QUBT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -77.22 percent below its 52-week high and 25.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -56.35. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.