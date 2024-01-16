Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) Stock Price Advanced 16.87% to $0.26

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) raised 16.87% to close Friday’s market session at $0.26, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.22 and $0.28 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2897313 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.25 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 45.44% within the last five trades and 81.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -57.63% in the last 6 months and -34.62% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TPHS stock is trading at a margin of 70.22%, 20.22% and -33.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TPHS deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -73.29 percent below its 52-week high and 161.80 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -78.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.