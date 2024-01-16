Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) Stock is trading Above 25.21% From 50-Day SMA

Alliance Global Partners raised the price target for the Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 17, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) raised 5.15% to close Friday’s market session at $1.43, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.37 and $1.44 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 557767 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 247.12K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.85% within the last five trades and 33.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 16.26% in the last 6 months and 45.92% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VZLA stock is trading at a margin of 16.12%, 25.21% and 20.72% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.