What are the chances of the CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The share price of CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) raised 7.91% to close Friday’s market session at $0.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0502 and $0.0573 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2049821 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.06 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.21% within the last five trades and -44.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -68.80% in the last 6 months and -52.89% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CNEY stock is trading at a margin of -19.33%, -35.56% and -64.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CNEY deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -97.48 percent below its 52-week high and 16.17 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.01. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.