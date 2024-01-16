What does Shineco Inc (SISI) Stock have to offer?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) raised 2.59% to close Friday’s market session at $0.12, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1067 and $0.1235 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1232521 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 608.34K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.87% within the last five trades and 13.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -57.50% in the last 6 months and -16.20% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SISI stock is trading at a margin of 11.48%, 9.04% and -57.44% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SISI deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -92.56 percent below its 52-week high and 46.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.94. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.