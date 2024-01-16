Where are Investors’ Sentiments? Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) Stock

Maxim Group raised the price target for the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 04, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) raised 2.80% to close Friday’s market session at $0.33, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3105 and $0.338 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 640271 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.77 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 14.70% within the last five trades and 87.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.65% in the last 6 months and 105.47% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BCLI stock is trading at a margin of 27.00%, 43.40% and -77.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.