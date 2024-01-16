Why Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) Stock fell -69.36% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) dipped -10.29% to close Friday’s market session at $3.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.01 and $3.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 483410 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 614.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.61% within the last five trades and -14.49% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.36% in the last 6 months and -60.99% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ACON stock is trading at a margin of -15.11%, -26.56% and -64.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACON deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -91.72 percent below its 52-week high and 14.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -74.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.